The clock is ticking: Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is priced at $97.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $99.92 and reached a high price of $100.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $108.87. The stock touched a low price of $92.62.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Rivian Releases Q3 2021 Earnings. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2021 results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -45.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $95.20 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 44396305 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -3.01%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.85B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.51%.

Considering, the past performance of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.01%. The shares increased approximately by -14.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.11% in the period of the last 30 days.

