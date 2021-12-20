Take note of this Trade Activity: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

At the end of the latest market close, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was valued at $1.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.98. The stock current value is $1.05.Recently in News on December 19, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Camber Energy, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CEI. Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03574, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired Camber securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 15.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -78.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34476830 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was 13.72%, having the revenues showcasing -32.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.38M.

Analysts verdict on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2153, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of +126.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 147,874,625 in trading volumes.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.28%, alongside a boost of 15.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.26% during last recorded quarter.