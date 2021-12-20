Newmont Corporation (NEM): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is priced at $59.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.18 and reached a high price of $60.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $59.00. The stock touched a low price of $58.94.Recently in News on December 17, 2021, Newmont Corporation Announces Early Results of the Tender Offers for Any and All of its 3.700% Notes due 2023 and Goldcorp’s 3.700% Notes due 2023 and Related Consent Solicitations. Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today the early results of the previously announced offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding (i) 3.700% Notes due 2023 (the “Newmont Notes”) issued by Newmont (the “Newmont Notes Offer”) and (ii) 3.700% Notes due 2023 (the “Goldcorp Notes” and, together with the Newmont Notes, the “Notes”) issued by Goldcorp Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont (“Goldcorp”) (the “Goldcorp Notes Offer” and, together with the Newmont Notes Offer, the “Offers” and each, an “Offer”). You can read further details here

Newmont Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.31 on 05/19/21, with the lowest value was $52.60 for the same time period, recorded on 12/02/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Newmont Corporation (NEM) full year performance was -3.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newmont Corporation shares are logging -21.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.60 and $75.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22020538 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newmont Corporation (NEM) recorded performance in the market was -1.09%, having the revenues showcasing 9.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.05B, as it employees total of 14300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Newmont Corporation (NEM)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Newmont Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.80, with a change in the price was noted -2.64. In a similar fashion, Newmont Corporation posted a movement of -4.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,166,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEM is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical rundown of Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Newmont Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Newmont Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.61%, alongside a downfall of -3.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.68% during last recorded quarter.