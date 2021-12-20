Metacrine Inc. (MTCR): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is priced at $1.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.61 and reached a high price of $1.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.65. The stock touched a low price of $1.25.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, Metacrine Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results. Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results. You can read further details here

Metacrine Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.0000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.1100 for the same time period, recorded on 11/18/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) full year performance was -85.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Metacrine Inc. shares are logging -87.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12943952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) recorded performance in the market was -82.70%, having the revenues showcasing -54.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.10M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Specialists analysis on Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Metacrine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4397, with a change in the price was noted -1.60. In a similar fashion, Metacrine Inc. posted a movement of -54.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,393,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTCR is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Metacrine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.92%, alongside a downfall of -85.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.82% during last recorded quarter.