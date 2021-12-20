Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

At the end of the latest market close, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) was valued at $9.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.89 while reaching the peak value of $10.165 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.6817. The stock current value is $9.13.Recently in News on December 17, 2021, Omega Funds Closes Oversubscribed $650 Million Fund VII to Invest in Transformative Life Science Companies. – Adds Mike Powell, Ph.D., as Executive Partner & promotes Francesco Draetta to Partner. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -62.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.72 and $24.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1930671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) recorded performance in the market was -50.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 388.03M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.86%. The shares increased approximately by -22.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -50.78% in the period of the last 30 days.