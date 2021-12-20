Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) was valued at $3.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.51 while reaching the peak value of $3.5199 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.44. The stock current value is $3.48.Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call. Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Banco Bradesco S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.70 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $3.39 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/21.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) full year performance was -25.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares are logging -37.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.39 and $5.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39860426 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) recorded performance in the market was -24.98%, having the revenues showcasing -3.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.20B, as it employees total of 87362 workers.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Banco Bradesco S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.93, with a change in the price was noted -1.35. In a similar fashion, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted a movement of -27.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 34,710,938 in trading volumes.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Banco Bradesco S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.72%, alongside a downfall of -25.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.33% during last recorded quarter.