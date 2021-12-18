Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), which is $2.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.31 after opening rate of $2.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.175 before closing at $2.20.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Make Your Health A Priority This New Year with “Job 1,” The New Fitness Program from Beachbody On Demand Super Trainer and Celebrated Fitness Expert Jennifer Jacobs. The Beachbody Company debuts its latest at-home workout program that motivates members to make themselves and their health a top priority in only 20 minutes per day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Beachbody Company Inc. shares are logging -87.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.08 and $18.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1075491 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) recorded performance in the market was -78.99%, having the revenues showcasing -68.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 701.27M, as it employees total of 908 workers.

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.62, with a change in the price was noted -7.48. In a similar fashion, The Beachbody Company Inc. posted a movement of -76.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,131,173 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BODY is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Beachbody Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Beachbody Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.99%. The shares increased approximately by -8.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.66% during last recorded quarter.