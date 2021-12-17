Here is what you need to look for: Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is priced at $10.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.47 and reached a high price of $11.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.29. The stock touched a low price of $10.41.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Torrid Announces Planned Retirement of George Wehlitz, Chief Financial Officer, Following First Quarter of Fiscal 2022. Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, George Wehlitz, has made the decision to retire at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Mr. Wehlitz will remain in his role through the completion of the Company’s fiscal 2021 annual financial filings and will serve as an advisor to the Company following his retirement to ensure a smooth transition. Torrid is conducting a search for Mr. Wehlitz’s successor and will consider internal and external candidates. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torrid Holdings Inc. shares are logging -68.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.65 and $33.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 872762 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) recorded performance in the market was -56.77%, having the revenues showcasing -39.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 2047 workers.

Analysts verdict on Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torrid Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.34, with a change in the price was noted -12.94. In a similar fashion, Torrid Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -55.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,073 in trading volumes.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Torrid Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Torrid Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.77%. The shares increased approximately by -7.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.79% during last recorded quarter.