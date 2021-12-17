Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) was valued at $16.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.52 while reaching the peak value of $16.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.36. The stock current value is $16.32.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Special Cash Dividend, Extends Timeframe for Stock Repurchase Program. Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq:FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a special cash dividend of eight cents per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. Fulton declared quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of fourteen cents per share in each of the first, second and third quarters of 2021 and reported record earnings per share for both the first and third quarters of 2021. The Board is expected to consider the next quarterly cash dividend at its December 2021 meeting. You can read further details here

Fulton Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.41 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $12.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) full year performance was 25.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fulton Financial Corporation shares are logging -10.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.32 and $18.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831496 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) recorded performance in the market was 29.57%, having the revenues showcasing 11.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.60B, as it employees total of 3300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fulton Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.91. In a similar fashion, Fulton Financial Corporation posted a movement of +5.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 886,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FULT is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Raw Stochastic average of Fulton Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Fulton Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.54%, alongside a boost of 25.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.51% during last recorded quarter.