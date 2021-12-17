Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) was valued at $84.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $84.25 while reaching the peak value of $85.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.62. The stock current value is $84.36.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Con Edison Names Timothy Cawley Chairman Of The Board. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Tim Cawley, 56, as chairman of the board. Cawley became president and chief executive officer at the beginning of this year after John McAvoy retired. When Cawley was elected president and chief executive officer, the company announced that McAvoy would remain as non-executive chairman of the board for a transition period. McAvoy will continue as a member of the Con Edison board. You can read further details here

Consolidated Edison Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.22 on 12/16/21, with the lowest value was $65.56 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) full year performance was 18.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are logging -1.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.56 and $85.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 855522 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) recorded performance in the market was 17.19%, having the revenues showcasing 15.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.62B, as it employees total of 14071 workers.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Consolidated Edison Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.51, with a change in the price was noted +9.92. In a similar fashion, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted a movement of +13.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,404,340 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ED is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Consolidated Edison Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.69%, alongside a boost of 18.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.90% during last recorded quarter.