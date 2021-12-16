The countdown is on: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) is priced at $4.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.24 and reached a high price of $4.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.32. The stock touched a low price of $4.0701.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 per Share. GAAP Net Investment Income (“GAAP NII”) was $4.9 million, or $0.07 per share, up 1.4% from the second quarter, providing third quarter distribution coverage of 66%, up from 65% in the second quarter. You can read further details here

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.47 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $2.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) full year performance was 48.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are logging -7.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.59 and $4.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788908 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) recorded performance in the market was 53.53%, having the revenues showcasing 4.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 306.25M.

The Analysts eye on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation posted a movement of +4.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 344,936 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

Raw Stochastic average of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22%.

Considering, the past performance of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.47%, alongside a boost of 48.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.56% during last recorded quarter.