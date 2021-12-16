Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) was valued at $50.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $49.99 while reaching the peak value of $50.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.26. The stock current value is $47.80.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Rent-A-Center Donates $195,000 to Hunger Relief Efforts. Employees based at Rent-A-Center, Inc’s. (RAC) Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas, recently joined forces for their 19th annual fundraiser to support North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), a nonprofit hunger-relief organization that provides access to meals for hungry families in North Texas. The campaign’s evolution to meet the hybrid workplace environment even seemed to increase employees’ giving spirits. In fact, RAC’s FSC employees raised more money during their 2021 fundraiser than ever before. You can read further details here

Rent-A-Center Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.76 on 08/25/21, with the lowest value was $36.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) full year performance was 38.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are logging -29.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.60 and $67.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1050739 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) recorded performance in the market was 24.84%, having the revenues showcasing -22.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.20B, as it employees total of 14320 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rent-A-Center Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.33, with a change in the price was noted -8.21. In a similar fashion, Rent-A-Center Inc. posted a movement of -14.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 649,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCII is recording 1.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Technical rundown of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Raw Stochastic average of Rent-A-Center Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Rent-A-Center Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.32%, alongside a boost of 38.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.35% during last recorded quarter.