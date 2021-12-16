Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) is priced at $15.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.12 and reached a high price of $16.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.76. The stock touched a low price of $15.86.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Director Gil Medina. NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the “Company’), today announced that its Boards of Directors appointed Gualberto (Gil) Medina as a director of both the Company and Northfield Bank. You can read further details here

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.41 on 11/08/21, with the lowest value was $11.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) full year performance was 31.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares are logging -13.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.92 and $18.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 569637 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) recorded performance in the market was 28.79%, having the revenues showcasing -0.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 781.93M, as it employees total of 370 workers.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.08, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) posted a movement of -0.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 166,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NFBK is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY), multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.70%, alongside a boost of 31.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.75% during last recorded quarter.