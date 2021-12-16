Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

At the end of the latest market close, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) was valued at $0.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5212 while reaching the peak value of $0.522 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.44. The stock current value is $0.48.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, CooTek Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), a global mobile internet company, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated December 6, 2021, notifying CooTek that it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of CooTek’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”). You can read further details here

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) full year performance was -88.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -93.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $7.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746064 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) recorded performance in the market was -82.56%, having the revenues showcasing -67.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.95M, as it employees total of 759 workers.

Specialists analysis on CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2268, with a change in the price was noted -1.03. In a similar fashion, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -68.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 541,775 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

Raw Stochastic average of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.18%, alongside a downfall of -88.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.58% during last recorded quarter.