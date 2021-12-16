Here is why Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) recent weekly performance of -3.51% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), which is $68.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.67 after opening rate of $68.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $66.35 before closing at $68.19.Recently in News on December 3, 2021, Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Maximum Tender Offer”) for up to an increased maximum aggregate purchase price which, after giving effect to the elimination of the Series Tender Cap (as defined in the Offer to Purchase dated November 18, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) for the 2024 Notes (as defined below), is sufficient to purchase all of the 2039 Notes (as defined below) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date (as defined below) (such increased maximum aggregate purchase price, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 1.200% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), its outstanding 3.650% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “3.650% 2025 Notes”), its outstanding 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2.850% 2025 Notes”), its outstanding 10.500% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “2039 Notes”), its outstanding 8.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”), its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”) and its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2037 (the “2037 Notes”) and the outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Valero Energy Partners LP and guaranteed by Valero (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the 3.650% 2025 Notes, the 2.850% 2025 Notes, the 2039 Notes, the 2030 Notes, the 2032 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Valero Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.95 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $54.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) full year performance was 18.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Valero Energy Corporation shares are logging -19.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.90 and $84.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3103355 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) recorded performance in the market was 20.63%, having the revenues showcasing 4.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.69B, as it employees total of 9964 workers.

Specialists analysis on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Valero Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.65, with a change in the price was noted +2.70. In a similar fashion, Valero Energy Corporation posted a movement of +4.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,764,501 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLO is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Trends and Technical analysis: Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.16%, alongside a boost of 18.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.25% during last recorded quarter.