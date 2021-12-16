Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) was valued at $0.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.72 while reaching the peak value of $0.726 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6031. The stock current value is $0.71.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Check-Cap Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Article Highlighting Safety and Patient Satisfaction Data for its Colorectal Screening Test, C-Scan®. Patients who underwent the procedure, as part of the 2019 U.S. pilot study, were significantly more likely to recommend C-Scan test compared to colonoscopy. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4900 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.6031 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was 117.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -84.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1384167 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was 54.48%, having the revenues showcasing -29.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.35M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9447, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -34.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,300,682 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Check-Cap Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.67%, alongside a boost of 117.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -12.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.64% during last recorded quarter.