Boiling and ready to burst as Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) last month performance was -22.22%

At the end of the latest market close, Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) was valued at $10.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.05 while reaching the peak value of $10.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.80. The stock current value is $9.80.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, Battalion Oil Corporation Strengthens Liquidity Position With Strategic Refinancing. Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced it has closed an agreement with a group of lenders for a new first lien delayed draw term loan facility (the “Term Loan”) for up to $235 million bearing interest of LIBOR plus 7.00% on drawn amounts. You can read further details here

Battalion Oil Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.82 on 06/23/21, with the lowest value was $7.03 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) full year performance was 28.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Battalion Oil Corporation shares are logging -33.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $14.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 604922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) recorded performance in the market was 18.07%, having the revenues showcasing 26.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 156.60M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Specialists analysis on Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Battalion Oil Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.80, with a change in the price was noted -3.14. In a similar fashion, Battalion Oil Corporation posted a movement of -24.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,501 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BATL is recording 4.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL)

Raw Stochastic average of Battalion Oil Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.03%, alongside a boost of 28.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.94% during last recorded quarter.