Analysts Mean recommendation for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), which is $16.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.12 after opening rate of $15.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.36 before closing at $15.78.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, The Jills Zeder Group Sells $2 Billion in Southeast Florida Real Estate in Eleven Months of 2021, Breaking its Own Record. Achieving $2 billion* in sales in 11 months (Jan. 1–Nov. 30, 2021), The Jills Zeder Group continues to shatter industry records as well as its own. Coming on the heels of being one of the first real estate teams in the nation to exceed $1 billion in sales in one year (2020) and $1 billion in sales in just over four months (Jan. 1–May 11, 2021), according to the historical REAL Trends data for non-team owned brokerages from 2015–2020**, The Jills Zeder Group is nearing the end of 2021 with extraordinary success. You can read further details here

Realogy Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.03 on 10/15/21, with the lowest value was $12.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) full year performance was 13.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realogy Holdings Corp. shares are logging -23.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.79 and $21.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2951986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) recorded performance in the market was 22.41%, having the revenues showcasing -3.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.84B, as it employees total of 9235 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Realogy Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.55, with a change in the price was noted -1.94. In a similar fashion, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -10.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,353,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLGY is recording 1.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.38.

Technical breakdown of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Realogy Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Realogy Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.33%, alongside a boost of 13.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.60% during last recorded quarter.