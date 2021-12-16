Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), which is $16.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.47 after opening rate of $15.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.57 before closing at $15.05.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Aehr Test Systems to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Virtual Conference on December 15, 2021. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with a one-on-one meeting format. Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be conducting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.09 on 11/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was 687.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging -39.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 744.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $27.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 833087 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was 547.43%, having the revenues showcasing 44.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 441.11M, as it employees total of 79 workers.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.22, with a change in the price was noted +11.04. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of +206.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,229,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aehr Test Systems, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 547.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 544.88%, alongside a boost of 687.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.96% during last recorded quarter.