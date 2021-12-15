Take note of this Trade Activity: CYNGN Inc. (CYN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CYNGN Inc. (CYN), which is $6.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.08 after opening rate of $5.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.26 before closing at $5.57.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Cyngn to Provide an Insider’s Look into the Company’s Technology Stack in its First Webinar on December 15, 2021. Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced that it will be hosting its first webinar titled “Cyngn’s Periodic Table of Autonomous Technology: How More Than 120 Elements Make Self-Driving Possible” at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CYNGN Inc. shares are logging -38.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.82 and $9.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1468811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CYNGN Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was -18.24%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.71M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

CYNGN Inc. (CYN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CYNGN Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

CYNGN Inc. (CYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CYNGN Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.24%. The shares increased approximately by 5.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.12% in the period of the last 30 days.