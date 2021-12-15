Take note of this Trade Activity: Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), which is $1.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.32 after opening rate of $1.269 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.23 before closing at $1.27.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Cinedigm to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 10th – 14th, 2022. Cinedigm Corp. (“Cinedigm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on January 10-14, 2022. You can read further details here

Cinedigm Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 10/20/21, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) full year performance was 44.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cinedigm Corp. shares are logging -58.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1240073 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) recorded performance in the market was 96.96%, having the revenues showcasing -43.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 225.45M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cinedigm Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9858, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Cinedigm Corp. posted a movement of -19.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,577,846 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIDM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cinedigm Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cinedigm Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.33%, alongside a boost of 44.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.81% during last recorded quarter.