Recent Change of -4.78% in the Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is priced at $1.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.17 and reached a high price of $1.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.15. The stock touched a low price of $1.14.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, Asensus Surgical Announces Purchase of Senhance Robotic System by RZD Medicine. RZD Medicine is the second Russian hospital to initiate a Senhance Surgical System program. You can read further details here

Asensus Surgical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.9500 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.6499 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) full year performance was 103.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asensus Surgical Inc. shares are logging -84.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $6.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1677971 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) recorded performance in the market was 84.00%, having the revenues showcasing -41.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 276.00M, as it employees total of 128 workers.

Analysts verdict on Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Asensus Surgical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8661, with a change in the price was noted -1.13. In a similar fashion, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted a movement of -50.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,954,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASXC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Asensus Surgical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Asensus Surgical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.23%, alongside a boost of 103.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.33% during last recorded quarter.