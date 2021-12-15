Analysts Mean recommendation for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) was 2.80: Is this the key time?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is priced at $35.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.79 and reached a high price of $35.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.72. The stock touched a low price of $33.79.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $92.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $152.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 included a decrease in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income as well as declines in net revenues within the broker-dealer segment’s structured finance business and fixed income services lines, partially offset by improvements in the macroeconomic outlook and resulting beneficial impact on loan expected loss rates within the banking segment. You can read further details here

Hilltop Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.60 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $26.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) full year performance was 35.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares are logging -11.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.93 and $39.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 743227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) recorded performance in the market was 27.63%, having the revenues showcasing 10.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.77B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hilltop Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.04, with a change in the price was noted +3.22. In a similar fashion, Hilltop Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +10.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 406,780 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTH is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hilltop Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hilltop Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.18%, alongside a boost of 35.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.10% during last recorded quarter.