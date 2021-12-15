Analysts Mean recommendation for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) was 1.00: Is this the key time?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is priced at $5.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.74 and reached a high price of $5.825, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.71. The stock touched a low price of $5.68.Recently in News on June 9, 2021, BBVA USA Head of Engineering Kevin McMahon named 2021 AlabamaCIO ORBIE Award winner for Large Enterprise Category. – McMahon honored among the AlabamaCIO 2021 ORBIE Winners. You can read further details here

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.26 on 11/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) full year performance was 19.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares are logging -21.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.47 and $7.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1799961 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) recorded performance in the market was 17.10%, having the revenues showcasing -14.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.51B, as it employees total of 111322 workers.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.48, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. posted a movement of -10.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,606,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBVA is recording 1.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.06%, alongside a boost of 19.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.01% during last recorded quarter.