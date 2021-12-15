Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.65M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), which is $176.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $178.24 after opening rate of $176.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $173.59 before closing at $178.47.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Analog Devices’ RadioVerse® SoC Drives 5G Radio Efficiency and Performance. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced a breakthrough RadioVerse® System-on-Chip (SoC) series providing radio unit (RU) developers with an agile and cost-effective platform to create the most energy efficient 5G RUs in the industry. The new SoC series provides advanced RF signal processing with expanded digital functionality and RF capacity that greatly improves 5G RU performance and energy efficiency. The SoCs are the newest addition to ADI’s RadioVerse ecosystem and combine its award-winning Zero IF (ZiF) architecture with significant advances in functional integration and linearization. ADI’s RadioVerse devices are the most widely used software-defined transceivers in 4G and 5G RUs worldwide.¹. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $191.95 on 11/22/21, with the lowest value was $142.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 23.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -8.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $141.31 and $191.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3678427 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 19.33%, having the revenues showcasing 1.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.69B, as it employees total of 24700 workers.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 173.54, with a change in the price was noted +12.73. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +7.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,187,954 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.18%, alongside a boost of 23.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.26% during last recorded quarter.