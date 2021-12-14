The9 Limited (NCTY): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

The9 Limited (NCTY) is priced at $8.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.93 and reached a high price of $8.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.83. The stock touched a low price of $7.91.Recently in News on November 24, 2021, The9 Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 22, 2021. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (the “Company”), an established Internet company, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) at the Company’s business office, 17 Floor, No. 130 Wu Song Road, Hong Kou District, Shanghai 200080, People’s Republic of China on December 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Shanghai time, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposed resolutions set forth in the notice of AGM. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the proposed resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 213.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -90.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.63 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 697053 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 142.37%, having the revenues showcasing -30.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.85M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Specialists analysis on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.88, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of -8.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,664,096 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NCTY is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.87%, alongside a boost of 213.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.81% during last recorded quarter.