The countdown is on: Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is priced at $7.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.157 and reached a high price of $36.829, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.26. The stock touched a low price of $32.95.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Adagio Therapeutics Reports Reduction in In Vitro Neutralizing Activity of ADG20 Against Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant. Previously Reported In Vitro Data Demonstrating that Individual Omicron Mutations Were Not Associated with ADG20 Escape Do Not Translate to Omicron Authentic and Pseudovirus Assays. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -90.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and -57.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.38 and $78.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13416795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) recorded performance in the market was 64.08%, having the revenues showcasing -30.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.01B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADGI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.08%. The shares increased approximately by 5.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.61% during last recorded quarter.