Market data suggests positive returns on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is priced at $1.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.39. The stock touched a low price of $1.16.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Guardforce AI Announces Planned U.S. Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of SBC Global Holdings Inc.. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, announced today its proposed U.S. expansion plans with the acquisition of New Jersey-based SBC Global Holdings Inc. (“SBC”). As part of the acquisition, Robert Shiver, Chairman and CEO of SBC, will continue to lead the firm. The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by January 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -83.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.34 and $7.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 695196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -83.47%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.29M, as it employees total of 1885 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.47%. The shares increased approximately by -19.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.75% in the period of the last 30 days.