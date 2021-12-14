Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $3.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.43 while reaching the peak value of $3.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.245. The stock current value is $3.29.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Business; Announces Improved Q4 2021 Guidance. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for its European business, including a possible sale. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.70 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 136.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -11.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4076034 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 99.39%, having the revenues showcasing 33.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.61B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.79, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +40.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,010,113 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.45%, alongside a boost of 136.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.20% during last recorded quarter.