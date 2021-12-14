Buying a Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) was valued at $2.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.53 while reaching the peak value of $3.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.48. The stock current value is $3.00.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Freight App, Inc. Provides 2021 Revenue Guidance of $22 Million to $23 Million. Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, provided full year 2021 revenue guidance and company updates. You can read further details here

Hudson Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.95 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 10/18/21.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) full year performance was 15.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Capital Inc. shares are logging -39.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 809446 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) recorded performance in the market was -17.13%, having the revenues showcasing 4.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.06M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.54, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Hudson Capital Inc. posted a movement of -3.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 632,159 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hudson Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.48%, alongside a boost of 15.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 27.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.53% during last recorded quarter.