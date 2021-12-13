Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is on the roll with an average volume of 21.22M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). It is currently valued at $5.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.51, after setting-off with the price of $5.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.305 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.33.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Southwestern Energy Prices Offering of $1,150,000,000 of Senior Notes. Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be sold to the public at a price of 100% of their face value. The expected closing date for the Offering is December 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Southwestern Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.96 on 09/28/21, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) full year performance was 61.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwestern Energy Company shares are logging -7.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.92 and $5.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25076203 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) recorded performance in the market was 84.56%, having the revenues showcasing 5.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.48B, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.93, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, Southwestern Energy Company posted a movement of +11.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,098,754 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.10%, alongside a boost of 61.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 20.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.36% during last recorded quarter.