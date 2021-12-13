Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), which is $3.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.1957 after opening rate of $4.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.67 before closing at $4.15.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change. Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.0001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of four (4) ADSs to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of two (2) ADSs to five (5) Class A ordinary shares. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about December 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Qutoutiao Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.40 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 12/03/21.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) full year performance was -86.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qutoutiao Inc. shares are logging -93.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.60 and $56.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 689604 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) recorded performance in the market was -76.73%, having the revenues showcasing -69.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 1704 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Qutoutiao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.06, with a change in the price was noted -15.20. In a similar fashion, Qutoutiao Inc. posted a movement of -80.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 93,925 in trading volumes.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qutoutiao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qutoutiao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.21%, alongside a downfall of -86.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.67% during last recorded quarter.