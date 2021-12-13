Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), which is $2.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.02 after opening rate of $2.8286 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.6501 before closing at $2.68.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $21.6 Million Initial Public Offering. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay”) a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics/medical device company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression, today announced the pricing of an underwritten Initial Public Offering of 2,160,000 units, at a combined price per unit of $10.00, consisting of:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -52.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.22 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4122112 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) recorded performance in the market was -44.55%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.15M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.55%. The shares increased approximately by 26.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.55% in the period of the last 30 days.