Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.75M

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is priced at $4.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.37 and reached a high price of $4.589, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.11. The stock touched a low price of $4.19.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, MARPAI, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS. 22% INCREASE IN REVENUE IN Q3 2021 VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marpai Inc. shares are logging -29.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $6.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1199472 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marpai Inc. (MRAI) recorded performance in the market was -5.68%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.29M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marpai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRAI is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Marpai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.68%. The shares increased approximately by -3.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.95% in the period of the last 30 days.

