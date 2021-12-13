Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) was valued at $6.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.86 while reaching the peak value of $8.0099 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.52. The stock current value is $7.57.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Kidpik Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering. Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,117,647 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses. The shares of KIDPIK’s common stock began trading on NASDAQ under the symbol “PIK” on November 11, 2021. In addition, KIDPIK has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 317,647 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments at the public price less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kidpik Corp. shares are logging -27.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.25 and $10.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1113916 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) recorded performance in the market was -10.94%.

Specialists analysis on Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Trends and Technical analysis: Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.94%.