Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL): Major Movement on the Horizon

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is priced at $14.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.90 and reached a high price of $18.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.77. The stock touched a low price of $13.20.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Jowell Global’s 2021 Singles’ Day Shopping Festival a Success With 150% GMV Growth. Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced strong results from its 12-day 2021 Singles Day Shopping Festival. Over $18.5 million was generated in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the festival, which is an extraordinary 150% growth from last year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jowell Global Ltd. shares are logging -18.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 253.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.22 and $18.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2633986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) recorded performance in the market was 71.07%, having the revenues showcasing 158.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 371.75M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Specialists analysis on Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jowell Global Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.97, with a change in the price was noted +9.86. In a similar fashion, Jowell Global Ltd. posted a movement of +195.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 173,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JWEL is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)

Raw Stochastic average of Jowell Global Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.07%. The shares increased approximately by 9.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 158.68% during last recorded quarter.