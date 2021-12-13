Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), which is $11.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.86 after opening rate of $10.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.39 before closing at $10.24.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. — Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares are logging -48.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $22.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12154175 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) recorded performance in the market was -45.21%, having the revenues showcasing -26.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.04B, as it employees total of 4059 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.20, with a change in the price was noted -4.78. In a similar fashion, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -28.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,015,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.21%. The shares increased approximately by 8.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.60% during last recorded quarter.