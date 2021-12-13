Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is priced at $12.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.15 and reached a high price of $13.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.98. The stock touched a low price of $11.67.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, indie Semiconductor Launches Highly Integrated Surya™ LiDAR SoC. Leverages indie’s Differentiated Analog, Mixed Signal, DSP and Software Capabilities. You can read further details here

indie Semiconductor Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) full year performance was 15.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, indie Semiconductor Inc. shares are logging -26.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.00 and $16.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8984246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) recorded performance in the market was -9.23%, having the revenues showcasing 8.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the indie Semiconductor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.51, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, indie Semiconductor Inc. posted a movement of +42.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,193,364 in trading volumes.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of indie Semiconductor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of indie Semiconductor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.36%, alongside a boost of 15.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -7.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.79% during last recorded quarter.