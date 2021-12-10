Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC): Major Movement on the Horizon

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC), which is $4.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.09 after opening rate of $4.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.30 before closing at $4.70.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Tivic Health Named to Fast Company’s Inaugural Next Big Things in Tech. CEO Jennifer Ernst Receives Inc’s 2021 Female Founders 100 Award. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -29.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $6.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2121277 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) recorded performance in the market was -11.75%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.08M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tivic Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tivic Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.75%.