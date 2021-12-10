Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Quarterly Performance is 9.86%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM). It is currently valued at $3.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.2999, after setting-off with the price of $3.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.14.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, Salem Media Group Announces the Addition of Pastor Lenny Gaines’ Praise Party on the Salem Music Network. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that well-known inspirational gospel on-air personality Pastor Lenny Gaines has been added to Salem Music Network’s lineup of syndicated music hosts. Salem Music Network will produce Gaines’ five hour show for daily syndication (Monday-Friday) beginning January 31, 2022. “Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party” is a show filled with daily inspiration, interviews and a cultural call-to-action. Gaines has been doing his Praise Party on Salem’s Rejoice 96.9 FM radio station in Greenville, SC. After deciding to take his show to syndication Gaines said, “I am humbled and so excited to join the many listeners that will be in ‘Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party’ on a daily basis. God has a mighty way of connecting lives together, and I’m assured that as I connect to new and current listeners, we will grow, inspire and most of all Praise together. Don’t be late, we’ve got a praise party to get to.”. You can read further details here

Salem Media Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.82 on 10/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) full year performance was 190.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salem Media Group Inc. shares are logging -52.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $6.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 857364 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) recorded performance in the market was 210.58%, having the revenues showcasing 9.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.34M, as it employees total of 1076 workers.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Salem Media Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.07, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Salem Media Group Inc. posted a movement of +56.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,070,440 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SALM is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Salem Media Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Salem Media Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 210.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.23%, alongside a boost of 190.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.86% during last recorded quarter.