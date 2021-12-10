Investors have a limited window left to buy Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Crocs Inc. (CROX) is priced at $156.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $166.58 and reached a high price of $168.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $161.72. The stock touched a low price of $161.29.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, Crocs, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 2021 Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley’s 2021 Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:30 am ET. You can read further details here

Crocs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $183.88 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $60.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) full year performance was 158.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crocs Inc. shares are logging -14.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.97 and $183.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 558356 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crocs Inc. (CROX) recorded performance in the market was 158.09%, having the revenues showcasing 12.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.74B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Crocs Inc. (CROX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Crocs Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 151.13, with a change in the price was noted +37.96. In a similar fashion, Crocs Inc. posted a movement of +31.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,410,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CROX is recording 1.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.94.

Trends and Technical analysis: Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Raw Stochastic average of Crocs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 158.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.86%, alongside a boost of 158.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.22% during last recorded quarter.