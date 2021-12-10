Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI). It is currently valued at $3.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.15, after setting-off with the price of $2.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.95.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes on $3.8M Sale of 20 Developed Lots to Noffke Homes. Noffke becomes first builder to join Phase 1 of Horizon at Semiahmoo subdivision in Blaine, Washington. You can read further details here

Harbor Custom Development Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.50 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.67 for the same time period, recorded on 10/27/21.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) full year performance was -35.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares are logging -61.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $7.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) recorded performance in the market was -30.28%, having the revenues showcasing 11.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.00M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.52, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Harbor Custom Development Inc. posted a movement of +9.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,551,524 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCDI is recording 1.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Harbor Custom Development Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Harbor Custom Development Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.37%, alongside a downfall of -35.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.76% during last recorded quarter.