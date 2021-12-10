Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wallbox N.V. (WBX), which is $14.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.95 after opening rate of $13.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.63 before closing at $13.11.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Wallbox to Showcase Hardware and Software Energy Management Solutions at CES 2022. Wallbox is expected to unveil a brand-new product designed exclusively for the North American market as it returns to CES. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wallbox N.V. shares are logging -46.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.28 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520506 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wallbox N.V. (WBX) recorded performance in the market was 43.40%, having the revenues showcasing 49.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Wallbox N.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wallbox N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.40%. The shares 18.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.04% during last recorded quarter.