Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $3.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.18 while reaching the peak value of $3.295 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.10. The stock current value is $3.02.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Barclays Global Technology, Media And Telecommunications Conference 2021. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas and Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2021 on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 4:10 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.70 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 138.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 505033 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 89.09%, having the revenues showcasing 30.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.78, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +25.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,960,696 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.70%, alongside a boost of 138.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.54% during last recorded quarter.