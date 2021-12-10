Buying a DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT) was valued at $9.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.94 while reaching the peak value of $10.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.93. The stock current value is $10.14.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -15.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.73 and $12.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1232430 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT) recorded performance in the market was 2.32%.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.32%. The shares 1.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.71% in the period of the last 30 days.