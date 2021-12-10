Analysts Mean recommendation for DLocal Limited (DLO) was 2.60: Is this the key time?

DLocal Limited (DLO) is priced at $33.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.44 and reached a high price of $37.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $36.83. The stock touched a low price of $33.62.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, UPDATE – DLocal Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. US$1.8 billion Total Payment Volume, up 217% year-over-yearRevenues of US$68.6 million, up 123% year-over-year38% Adj EBITDA Margin, down 228 bps year-over-year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DLocal Limited shares are logging -53.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.57 and $73.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1538533 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DLocal Limited (DLO) recorded performance in the market was 4.85%, having the revenues showcasing -45.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.38B, as it employees total of 365 workers.

DLocal Limited (DLO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the DLocal Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.81, with a change in the price was noted -13.33. In a similar fashion, DLocal Limited posted a movement of -28.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,826,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

DLocal Limited (DLO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DLocal Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DLocal Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.85%. The shares increased approximately by 0.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.85% during last recorded quarter.