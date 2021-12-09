Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It is currently valued at $41.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.08, after setting-off with the price of $43.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $43.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.16.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, WMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering. Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that through its wholly owned subsidiary WMG Acquisition Corp. it has commenced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $535 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the “Notes”). You can read further details here

Warner Music Group Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.23 on 10/28/21, with the lowest value was $31.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) full year performance was 34.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warner Music Group Corp. shares are logging -17.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.50 and $50.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) recorded performance in the market was 13.61%, having the revenues showcasing 7.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.63B, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.03, with a change in the price was noted +4.25. In a similar fashion, Warner Music Group Corp. posted a movement of +11.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 844,370 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WMG is recording 107.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 107.94.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Warner Music Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.47%, alongside a boost of 34.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.90% during last recorded quarter.