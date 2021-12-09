Here is why IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.69%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), which is $3.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.50 after opening rate of $4.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.09 before closing at $4.28.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, IceCure Medical Ltd. Announces Pricing of $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering. IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) (the “Company” or “IceCure”), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,313,827 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a price to the public of $3.45 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and to certain investors in lieu of Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,034,000 Ordinary Shares at a price to the public of $3.449 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the Ordinary Shares less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 652,173 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

IceCure Medical Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 05/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/21.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) full year performance was 114.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IceCure Medical Ltd shares are logging -77.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1896.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 652515 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) recorded performance in the market was 113.83%, having the revenues showcasing -59.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IceCure Medical Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.26, with a change in the price was noted -7.65. In a similar fashion, IceCure Medical Ltd posted a movement of -68.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 42,932 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IceCure Medical Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 113.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.23%, alongside a boost of 114.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.51% during last recorded quarter.