Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 281.73K

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is priced at $11.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.95 and reached a high price of $11.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.77. The stock touched a low price of $9.95.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Full House Resorts Selected by Illinois Gaming Board to Develop Its American Place Gaming and Entertainment Destination in Waukegan. Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that its American Place gaming and entertainment destination proposal was selected today by the Illinois Gaming Board (“IGB”), subject to final licensing approvals. American Place was originally one of five proposals submitted in response to a “request for proposals” to develop and operate a new casino and entertainment destination in Waukegan, Illinois. Today’s decision is the culmination of a competitive selection process that was launched in 2019. You can read further details here

Full House Resorts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.18 on 10/07/21, with the lowest value was $3.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) full year performance was 211.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Full House Resorts Inc. shares are logging -5.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.41 and $12.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2495931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) recorded performance in the market was 193.38%, having the revenues showcasing 35.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 424.65M, as it employees total of 924 workers.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Full House Resorts Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.50, with a change in the price was noted +3.71. In a similar fashion, Full House Resorts Inc. posted a movement of +47.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 282,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLL is recording 2.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.87.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Full House Resorts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Full House Resorts Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 193.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.38%, alongside a boost of 211.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.81% during last recorded quarter.