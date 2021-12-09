Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI). It is currently valued at $22.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.76, after setting-off with the price of $24.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.6206 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.46.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Perion Network Announces Upsize and Pricing of Approximately $156.5 Million Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – today announced the pricing of a follow-on public offering of 7,280,080 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $156.5 million. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $100.0 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,092,012 ordinary shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.09 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $11.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 116.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging -31.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.42 and $33.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2658014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was 92.14%, having the revenues showcasing 19.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 881.78M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

The Analysts eye on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.91, with a change in the price was noted +4.52. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +24.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 642,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Perion Network Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.44%, alongside a boost of 116.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.61% during last recorded quarter.